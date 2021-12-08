JLP councillor suspended after alleged improper exposure of firearm and assault

JLP councillor suspended after alleged improper exposure of firearm and assaultWednesday, December 08, 2021
|
BY JASON CROSS
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has suspended its councillor for the Montego Bay, South East Division, Arthur Lynch, with immediate effect after he was charged by the police with a gun-related offence and assault.
JLP secretariat made the announcement earlier this afternoon.
Lynch's suspension came after the allegation of assault was made against him, stemming from a recent altercation. It is alleged that Lynch brandished a licensed firearm during the incident.
READ: JLP councillor on gun, assault charges after dispute with wife
The Disciplinary Committee of the party is probing the matter and will report its findings to the Central Executive of the party for further action.
The disciplinary action comes less than two weeks after former leader of the party, Bruce Golding, warned Prime Minister (PM) Andrew Holness that he should not go easy on members whose actions bring disrepute to the organisation and inevitably the PM.
In a thought-provoking speech at the JLP's 78th Annual General Conference, which was held virtually, the former party president said Holness is being forced to do damage control too often, due to disgraceful actions of some public officials.
“When we mess up, he is the one who gets the blame. He gets fried in our fat,” Golding told the conference.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy