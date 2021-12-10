JLP dismisses Venesha's rejection letter as fake, refers matter to police

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has dismissed as fake a letter rejecting the application of People's National Party (PNP) councillor for the Papine division Venesha Phillips for membership into the organisation.

In a statement a short while ago, the JLP said it is aware of the letter currently in circulation but disassociated itself from the document.

It also disclosed that the matter has been referred to the police.

The letter, which bore the JLP's letterhead, came into circulation early Friday morning and stated that despite Phillip's interest to join the party, an offer of membership will not be extended.

“Dear Miss Phillips, we would like to thank you for your application and interest in becoming a member of the Jamaica Labour Party. Despite the various efforts by members of the party's leadership, we regret to inform you that your application for membership was rejected by the most recent central executive,” a part of the letter read.

The letter bore the names of Dr Horace Chang, the party's general secretary, as well as party chairman Robert Montague and deputy chairman Aundre Franklin.

The document was not dated and did not have the signatures of any of the members of the JLP executive.

Phillips also sought to address the letter of rejection in several tweets from her official account.

“It's nice to know I occupy the thoughts of the crafters of this letter. Woieee lol. But I would first need to apply. It shows that unuh a fret. It's Christmas stop stress unuh self,” the tweet read.

In another tweet, Phillips labelled the creators of the letter “idle” pointing out that “if they can forge documents, it speaks volumes.”

She also used the social media platform to express that while the forgers are creating fake rejection letters, there are some whose reality is set in rejection.

“So while they creating fake rejection letter for me. They are getting real rejection and no traction from the people of Jamaica. Merry Christmas clowns it's the season to be jolly,” she tweeted.

Phillips, who has been at odds with key factions of the PNP party leading up to and after a tumultuous leadership change last year, indicated earlier this year that she will be exiting the political arena soon.