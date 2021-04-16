JLP moves to cut ties with embattled Wright

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has moved to distance itself from embattled Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central, George Wright.

OBSERVER ONLINE has learnt that the JLP Leader, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, convened a meeting of the party's Parliamentary Caucus last evening following an earlier meeting involving Wright and the party's General Secretary Dr Horace Chang.

According to the JLP, it was decided at last night's meeting that Wright, who is alleged to be the man seen assaulting a woman in a video which has gone viral, will withdraw from the Government's Parliamentary caucus.

“Mr Wright will withdraw from the Government Parliamentary caucus in light of unresolved allegations circulating in the public domain which are causing deep concern to many Jamaicans and the Jamaica Labour Party, including its Parliamentarians. This means that Mr Wright's status in Parliament would be that of an independent member,” said the party.

“The Government caucus also discussed the issue of Mr Wright's attendance in Parliament, and concluded that he should also be encouraged to apply to the Speaker for leave of absence from sittings of the House of Representatives until the allegations in the public domain are resolved,” added the JLP in a statement.

The JLP said Dr Chang has advised that the requisite organs of the party would promptly meet to discuss the matter of Wright's membership in the JLP within the rules of the party and to determine the next steps.

It was also hinted that Wright has not confirmed or denied that he was the person in the video.

“The General Secretary advised that Mr Wright had not shared any information regarding the video circulating in the public domain, but had acknowledged that allegations made against him were of a serious nature and were causing grave concerns for his role as a Parliamentary representative and inconsistent with the principles, policies and positions of the Government and party,” added the JLP.

According to the JLP, the prime minister and party leader during last night's meeting declared that, “Violence and abuse is endemic in our society and at epidemic levels. The Government and party must demonstrate clearly that any act of violence must be unequivocally condemned and totally rejected.

“As we lead a national campaign against violence, it is important that our national leaders have the credibility and confidence of the people as we ask them to change their behaviours and attitudes,” he said.

Wright provided police investigators with a statement on Wednesday after having previously reporting to them that he had been attacked by a woman.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, also gave a statement to the police yesterday.

Arthur Hall