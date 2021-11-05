JLP rubbishes PNP's claim of environmental hypocrisy

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has dismissed claims put forward by the People's National Party (PNP) regarding Prime Minister Andrew Holness' representation of Jamaica at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), labelling them as a “vulgar display of partisan political interest over national interest.”

In a statement on Wednesday, opposition spokesperson on Land Environment & Climate Change, Sophia Frazer-Binns, said the inconsistencies between the words of Holness on the world stage and his actions at home are quite stark and should concern us all.

“To be abundantly clear, the JLP rubbishes the claims put forward and labels them as hypocritical and baseless. Furthermore, the attacks on the Prime Minister while representing the country at COP26 is a vulgar display of partisan political interest over national interest.”

The JLP said significant strides have been made in the environmental management of the country under the Holness-led administration of the last six years.

“Further, it is this Andrew Holness-led government that has given international leadership and technical direction to global issues of Climate Change. Jamaica's Climate Change policy and profile are acknowledged as one of the most comprehensive in the region with progressive targets for emissions reduction and carbon sequestration, and resilience-building through appropriate climate finance strategies.”

The JLP said some of the major achievements over the last five years include:

• 14 forestry orders which remain unprecedented.

• The declaration of the proposed Cockpit Country boundaries after 40 years of lip service.

• The declaration of the Black River Morass area.

• The ban on some single-use plastic items.

• Completion of the Parish Development Orders.

• The significant increases in capacity and connection to proper sewage systems.

• The tabling and enacting of a Modern Biodiversity policy.

• Converting Goat Island to a Nature Reserve, thereby reversing the PNP's decision to make it a port and logistic hub possibly powered by coal.

• The ongoing project to plant more than 3 million trees and restore damaged mangrove forests.

It added that the JLP's record in environmental management and climate change is sufficient to ensure that the government is seen “as the greenest since independence”.

The JLP also blasted the opposition for giving mining licenses to companies to mine within protected areas of the Cockpit Country during their terms in office.

“The PNP planned to build a port and logistics industrial complex to be powered by a coal plant on Goat Island. We stopped that and are now converting it into a nature reserve. They gave mining licenses to bauxite companies to prospect and mine within the proposed boundaries of the protected area of the Cockpit Country. During their 18 years of government, they allowed the largest destruction of mangrove forests ever in the history of Jamaica. Under the government of the PNP the greatest destruction of watershed areas took place,” the statement read.