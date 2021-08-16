JLP stands with House Speaker Dalrymple-Philibert amid illegal dumping allegations

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) says it stands behind House Speaker and South Trelawny Member of Parliament, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, amid accusations of 'illegal dumping' and reports that she has been charged with a breach of the Solid Waste Management Authority Act.

The JLP affirmed its solidarity in a brief statement on Monday, while also rejecting as “false rumours” that there is an emergency meeting among its members of parliament taking place.

The party noted further that Dalrymple-Philibert fully cooperated with the police and is determined to allow the justice system to deal with the issue.