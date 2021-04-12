JLP urges MP George Wright to report to police as PNP calls for resignation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has asked Member of Parliament George Wright to immediately report to the police, who the party's General Secretary Dr Horace Chang says are investigating an incident of assault to which he has been linked.

The incident being investigated was captured on video, which is being widely circulated on social media. The video showed a physical altercation between a man — alleged to be Wright — and a woman.

Acting on the instruction of JLP Leader and Prime Minister Andrew Holness Chang said if there's confirmation that the party member and MP conducted himself as is being alleged, the consequences will be swift.

He expressed that his party is treating the issue very seriously and stands by its message of respect and regard for women.

Chang reiterated that there's no place in the JLP for any individual who abuses or attacks anyone, in particular women.

Meanwhile, Opposition Spokesperson on Justice and Gender Affairs, Senator Donna Scott Mottley, called for Wright's immediate resignation, while urging the Jamaica Constabulary Force to bring all resources at its disposal to immediately investigate the incident.

“Over the last few months, we have experienced an increase in violence against women, and numerous accounts of missing women. This incident provides the JCF with an opportunity to demonstrate how seriously they take this issue, and that they are prioritising the safety of our Jamaican women,” Scott Mottley said.

“The police should proceed without fear or favour to ensure that the law takes its course and justice is served,” she continued.

Scott Mottley contended that political leaders have an important role to play in stamping out the scourge of violence, which has been plaguing our nation, and must therefore be beyond reproach.

“As the people's representatives, we must be examples of the ideal, commit to gender equality at all levels of our society, and place emphasis on peaceful conflict resolution skills training.”