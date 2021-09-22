JLP's Rhoda Crawford says bureaucracy is the greatest challenge she has faced as MP

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Member of Parliament for Manchester Central, Rhoda Crawford, has bemoaned what she has described as the “bureaucracy and short comings”, which exists in some state agencies.

The first term MP has blamed this on delays or “very little responsiveness to issues” as the greatest challenge she has faced.

Crawford made the comments on Tuesday as she made her contribution to the 2021/22 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives.

“This ties with the 'one size fits all' distribution of resources via the Constituency Development Fund. The challenge with this approach is that constituencies differ in size and needs. So, it is not equitable to use an identical model of distribution in all 63 constituencies,” Crawford stated.

“The time has come for us to accelerate our examination of systems and processes to determine what needs to be revamped and, or revised to allow for greater efficiencies and value for spend. While at the same time, we must begin to subject each responsible officer in our state agencies and the elected officials in central and local government to the same levels of scrutiny and accountability,” she added.

Crawford said that despite the challenges, she was optimistic, energized and ready to continue to provide excellent representation to the people of Manchester Central.

Earlier in her presentation, the Jamaica Labour Party MP launched a broadside into her predecessors in the constituency, the People's National Party's Peter Bunting and John Junor. Crawford noted that both men served a combined seven terms covering 31 years and left the constituency with a range of issues, which she is now forced to fix.