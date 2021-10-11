JMEA's Expo Jamaica goes virtual

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Due to local event restrictions to offset the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association's (JMEA) Expo Jamaica will stage a virtual business-to-business (B2B) series of meetings come October 27.

The meetings will be held under the theme 'A Vision of the Future'.

The Association said they saw the need to host this year's staging of the expo as world markets try to navigate a path to normality once more.

"With the world reopening for commerce and trade and [micro, small and medium-sized enterprises] trying to navigate a pathway to normalcy amidst the pandemic crisis, JMEA and its partners saw the necessity to host Expo Jamaica 2021 and pivot to a virtual format that will offer local suppliers the visibility and platform needed to safely showcase their business model, products and services to buyers on a global scale,” the association said.

According to JMEA, the virtual B2B meetings will provide regional and global buyers the opportunity to facilitate multiple meetings irrespective of geographic location, as well as safely connect them with 100 suppliers of authentic Jamaican products and services from various industries.

Product offerings include farm fresh produce; therapeutic teas, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; processed foods; signature sauces and condiments; first class furniture and bedding; plant-based beauty products; exotic gems and jewellery, and pharmaceuticals and life enhancing nutraceuticals.

The JMEA said: “Expo Jamaica 2021 will play a fundamental role in assisting the nation on its path to recovery. In response to the new challenges brought on by COVID-19, manufacturers of products and services are triggered to be more resilient and adjust to a new norm. The nation's manufacturers and exporters are key components to make that a reality as they are major contributors to Jamaica's economy through trade."

JMEA further indicated that the theme centres on members finding global solutions and optimising business opportunities with a vision of the future.

Persons interested in participating in Expo Jamaica 2021 may register at expojamaicavirtual.com. Deadline for registration is Wednesday, October 13.

"The biennial trade-show is being hosted in collaboration with title sponsor the National Commercial Bank and the Jamaica Promotions Corporation. Local companies such as gold sponsors Wisynco and Ministry of Investment and Commerce, silver sponsors Walkerswood, and ARC Systems have recognised the value of Expo Jamaica and its contribution to economic growth and development and are committed to making the staging a huge success," the JMEA said.