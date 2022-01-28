JMEA calls for BOJ intervention in devaluation of Jamaican Dollar

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) is calling on the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) to take the necessary action required to stem the continuing devaluation of the country's currency which it noted hit an “all time low” of J$156.70 on Wednesday, January 26.

According to the JMEA, this decline represents a devaluation of one per cent for the first 26 days of 2022 and follows a devaluation of 7.4 per cent for 2021, when the Jamaican dollar slipped from $144.41 to $155.15 against the US dollar.

It stressed that these devaluations have a direct impact on inflation and make Jamaicans poorer as “they are less able to afford to purchase the necessities of life”.

“The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) traditionally says that our rate of devaluation is influenced by the difference between our inflation rate compared to the inflation rate of our main trading partner, the USA. The Jamaica Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 7.3 per cent in 2021 which was essentially the same as the increase in the CPI in the USA,” the JMEA said in a statement on Friday.

It noted that based on this point, there should not have been any meaningful devaluation in the Jamaican dollar.

“Our devaluation was caused more by a combination of factors including low inflows and lack of confidence in the exchange rate by the business community. This devaluation could have been averted by the BOJ through timely intervention in the foreign exchange market, but this was not done adequately,” the association explained.

It said the BOJ continues to build up huge foreign exchange reserves which incur a very high cost to the country and these reserves are not being used to support the Jamaican dollar.

As of November 2021, the market value of foreign reserves stood at US$4.7 billion, an increase of US$818 million over the last 12 months, the JMEA said.

It also noted that, as of August 2021, only US$484 million was used through the BOJ Foreign Exchange Intervention and Trading Tool (B-FXITT) system to support the Jamaican dollar.

It added that the BOJ also increased its policy interest rate from 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent which the JMEA said will ultimately result in a further slowing of an already weak economy.