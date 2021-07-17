JMEA to select a new president at upcoming meeting

JMEA to select a new president at upcoming meetingSaturday, July 17, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) will select a new president during its annual general meeting for the 2020/2021 period on Wednesday, July 21.
The current president, Richard Pandohie, who has served for two consecutive terms this being, 2019/2020 and 2020/20201, will officially be handing over the position to a new candidate.
Pandohie has also served as deputy president of the then Jamaica Manufacturers Association (JMA) for the period 2016/2019.
The association said his active leadership in the association prior to and after its merger provided incredible support and guidance towards several advocacy-based initiatives undertaken throughout the period.
His critical insights and passion for championing the needs of the membership and promoting inclusive and equitable growth in the productive sector have been widely noted and well respected, it added.
The meeting's proceedings will also include the election of a deputy president for a term of one year; the presidential report, board of directors' report for the year ended December 31, 2020; the election of five directors in place of those retiring or by rotation, and highlights on key areas of focus for the association for the calendar year.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy