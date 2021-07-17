JMEA to select a new president at upcoming meeting

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) will select a new president during its annual general meeting for the 2020/2021 period on Wednesday, July 21.

The current president, Richard Pandohie, who has served for two consecutive terms this being, 2019/2020 and 2020/20201, will officially be handing over the position to a new candidate.

Pandohie has also served as deputy president of the then Jamaica Manufacturers Association (JMA) for the period 2016/2019.

The association said his active leadership in the association prior to and after its merger provided incredible support and guidance towards several advocacy-based initiatives undertaken throughout the period.

His critical insights and passion for championing the needs of the membership and promoting inclusive and equitable growth in the productive sector have been widely noted and well respected, it added.

The meeting's proceedings will also include the election of a deputy president for a term of one year; the presidential report, board of directors' report for the year ended December 31, 2020; the election of five directors in place of those retiring or by rotation, and highlights on key areas of focus for the association for the calendar year.