JMMB ATM set on fire

JMMB ATM set on fireWednesday, January 12, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The JMMB group Jamaica, has announced that its Harbour Street downtown Kingston ATM, is out of service.
The announcement came after a surveillance video went viral showing a woman setting fire to the machine. In the video the woman was seen pouring what appeared to be a flammable liquid on the machine, then setting the ATM on fire.
JMMB has called the woman's action a “random act of vandalism.”
“We apologise for any inconvenience and invite you to use the nearest JMMB Bank ATM in New Kingston,” the bank said in a statement.
