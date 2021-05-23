JMMB Foundation assists vulnerable students with access to remote learning

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Daniel Wint, a Grade 6 student at Salt Savannah Primary, in Clarendon, is one of the 400 beneficiaries of tablets and SIM cards, to facilitate Internet access for remote learning, from the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation.

In giving credit to the foundation for his tablet, Daniel spoke of the possibilities created through this donation. “I am very grateful for this tablet with the 6-month data plan as it will make a big difference to my education and my future…I can now participate in online classes, which is mandatory due to COVID-19. I can now keep pace with my classmates and other Grade 6 students around the country. I no longer have to worry about being left behind.”

The experience and fears shared by Daniel, of falling behind, is the unfortunate reality of many students who are still grappling to keep pace with remote learning, more than a year after face-to-face learning was suspended, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Jamaica.

Only students sitting exit examinations were allowed to resume face-to-face classes on May 10, with students split into subsets, which are rotated to limit the number of students present at school each day.

This includes students doing the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Ability Test, the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination, the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), City & Guilds and the National Vocational Qualification – Jamaica (NVQ-J).

According to a recent UNICEF report, 72 per cent of the world's school children are unable to access remote learning, during school closures. The report further states that school children from underprivileged households and those living in rural areas are most likely to be afflicted by the school closures.

It is against this background, and the desire to bridge the digital divide and level the playing field for vulnerable children impacted by socio-economic factors, that the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation decided to donate 250 tablets to 24 schools in rural Jamaica. In addition to rural schools, the foundation has donated tablets to other vulnerable students in at-risk communities and schools that have participated in its national transformational project – Conversations for Greatness.

“Educating our children has been a challenge during the pandemic; (and admittedly) having a device will not solve all of the issues but it will at least ensure access to the online classes and materials,” shared Patricia Sutherland, chairman of the foundation.

“It was heartwarming to see the gratitude expressed by the parents and the children (who received tablets) and Daniel in particular, as getting the tablet meant at least he had a chance, and sometimes in life all you need is a chance to unearth your greatness.”

The foundation noted that Daniel's response is a testament to the transformative impact, as he shared, “The tablet and data will enable me to be more creative by making videos, taking pictures, etc. to improve my presentations. Having this tablet will allow me to become more tech-savvy and who knows, I might start my own tech company in the future.”

The donation of tablets follows on the $10 million given by the foundation to support the 'One Laptop or Tablet Per Child' initiative, in response to the call made by the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), for corporate companies and individuals, in Jamaica and in the Diaspora to lend a hand, to this initiative.

The 'One Laptop or One Tablet' project is spearheaded by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, along with Junior Achievement Jamaica and the National Education Trust. It aims to provide 100,000 students, who are not a part of the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), with devices so that they can actively engage in online learning.

Sutherland levied praises on the schools' administration, teachers, parents and donors, for their continued commitment to keeping the children engaged and providing them with the best learning outcomes possible in these circumstances.