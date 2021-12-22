JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation shares love at Christmas

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation, donated care packages to over 1,100 individuals islandwide with the assistance of JMMB Group team members and in partnership with a wide cross-section of charities.

This initiative is a part of the JMMB Group's Share the Love annual Christmas outreach programme, a release stated.

“Having also supported the PSOJ-led COVID-19 relief efforts, we recognise firsthand the challenges that many individuals have faced and continue to endure as a result of the pandemic. As such, the Foundation has sought to share hope and love in the form of these care packages to the most vulnerable individuals in our communities, like the elderly, shut-ins and those individuals that have been unemployed for extended periods, resulting in major hardships,” stated Kim Mair, CEO of the Foundation.

“In the true spirit of the season, we want to especially remember to be our brothers' and sisters' keeper and share love with each other. The Foundation, therefore, invited our wider team to identify individuals and organisations with genuine need in every 'nook and cranny', so that we can provide a lifeline for these individuals, and give them a glimmer of hope,” she added.

The 1,100 packages, valued at over J$4.5 million, were stuffed with a variety of food supplies and Christmas cake, to provide a meal to a small family for a week.

The Foundation head noted, “As we empower our team to touch the lives of these vulnerable individuals, by participation in the Share the Love initiative, we also hope to cause a ripple effect of kindness and love, among our team, thereby building on this outreach programme, so that they too can share love in their own small way in their communities.”

Meanwhile, Kris-Michael Robinson, president of Kiwanis Club of Young Professionals Kingston, Jamaica (KYPKJ), expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the donation, which will be used to offset the club's “A Full Plate for Christmas” outreach, which is geared to provide support, during the Christmas season, to some of the most vulnerable students and their families at the Norman Gardens Primary School.

Robinson shared, “Several children and their families from the school, which consists of a large population of vulnerable individuals from low socio-economic circumstances, have been plunged further into poverty, as a result of unemployment, leaving them in a dire situation unable to properly satisfy their basic needs. As such, this year, the club wanted to lend support in a more tangible and meaningful way, to these children and their families, having previously hosted a Christmas treat for the children in the KYPKJ's Bring Up Grades programme.”

The release added that the JMMB Group, through its Foundation, actively engages in youth development, nation-building, educational initiatives, entrepreneurship, and community outreach.