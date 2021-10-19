JNGI joins fight against breast cancer

JNGI joins fight against breast cancerTuesday, October 19, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica- With October being observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, JN General Insurance (JNGI) has committed to donate J$500 to the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) for each of the first 300 new private policies purchased in October.
The insurance company stated in a release that the donation is to assist with fundraising towards the fight and raising awareness of the disease.
The company’s efforts are in collaboration with the wider initiatives of The Jamaica National Group’s Power of Pink campaign, which has been ongoing for the past four years, to increase awareness about the disease. This year, 96 women, aged 40 or older, will be gifted mammograms.
“The theme this year is, “Pink40: Beyond the Ribbon,” and our focus, as a Group, is to educate more Jamaican women about the importance of early detection and the benefits of starting their annual mammograms at age 40”, said Chris Hind, general manager of JNGI. “The experts have explained that, at that age, the risk of developing breast cancer increases”.
“We are aware that among the contributing factors for the low level of cancer screening among Jamaican women is the fear of getting an undesirable test result and socio-economic challenges. If we can help women to get beyond these barriers, it would significantly reduce the incidence of serious illness based on early and regular screenings,” he commented.
According to the JCS, women 40 years or older should do a mammogram at least once per year. A mammogram can detect lumps, at least two years before they are felt, and other abnormalities that may lead to cancer.
Beyond its donation to assist the JCS with efforts to fight breast cancer, JNGI is also providing a 15 per cent discount (conditions apply) on private motor vehicle insurance to 40 females during October, as a reward and celebration of women, who are disproportionately affected by cancer, and breast cancer in particular, in Jamaica.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy