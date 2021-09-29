JN Bank marketing co-ordinator urges parents to be good financial role models

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Diamond King, Youth Marketing Coordinator at JN Bank, is encouraging parents to be good financial role models for their children.

King, made the point during her address of the virtual JN Foundation Scholarship reception on the weekend. Thirty-seven children were officially awarded five-year scholarships, in recognition of their outstanding performance in this year's Primary Exit Profile. One student per county who is a participant in the JN Bank Easi Save Programme; and 20 children of employees of The Jamaica National Group were also among this year's awardees.

Pointing out that children usually mimic the attitudes of their parents, King shared how important it is for parents to help children establish sound principles in money management.

“Be a good role model when it comes to your financial behaviour. Children emulate their parents or guardians; therefore, be cognizant of what you are doing, as it relates to savings,” she said.

“Help your child to develop a savings habit, so they can have money put aside; and once they are into the habit of saving, they'll feel a sense of accomplishment,” she added. “You should also encourage them by taking them to the bank with you to deposit their money.”

King also used the opportunity to urge the scholarship recipients to be intentional about saving by setting a goal. “Now is the ideal time to save because unlike your parents, you don't have much expense at this stage of your life. Therefore, if you manage your money well, then it will be there to serve you when you need it,” said King. “The reverse is also true. If you waste money, there will be none when you really need it.”

“Starting good money habits now, will put you ahead for the rest of your life,” she added.