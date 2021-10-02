JN Group mounts 'Power of Pink' campaign to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Jamaica National Group has, for a fourth consecutive year, mounted the 'Power of Pink' campaign for October in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Group, in a statement, said this is part of its commitment to increase awareness of the disease.

“Our aim is to help raise funds for research into the origin, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care of breast cancer,” the statement said.

The theme this year is 'Pink40: Beyond the Ribbon', as JN seeks to educate more Jamaican women about the importance of early detection and the benefits of starting their annual mammograms at age 40.

“Throughout the month, we will highlight, through the initiatives of our various member companies, matters relating to the early detection and treatment of breast cancer in Jamaica; the socio-economic challenges persons battling the disease face, and their stories of hope and survival.

“As we celebrate hope and survival this October, we will also pay tribute to the Pink Heroes we have lost to breast cancer and the Pink Warriors who continue to fight bravely,” the statement said.