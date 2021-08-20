JOA donates $2.6m to support Cycling Federation in international competitions

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Olympic Association recently donated some $2.6 million to the Jamaica Cycling Federation to assist the federation's track and road cycling teams participate in the Panam Track Championships and the Caribbean and Panam Road Championships.

According to a statement from the Cycling Federation, a portion of the money was used to send the four-member team of: Dahlia Palmer, Daniel Palmer, Brandon Reid and Zoe Boyd to the Panam Track Championships in Lima, Peru. The championship was held from June 23 to 29.

The results from the championship earned Jamaica a qualifying spot at the 2021 Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia in November.

The JOA also funded a 12-member team that participated in the Caribbean and Panam Road Championships in the Dominican Republic from August 11th to 15th.

The team consisted of: U23 Males - Brandon Baker, Alex Morgan, Andrew Ramsay, Stephen McCalla and Kevan Pryce, U23 Female - Llori Sharpe, Elite Males - Mark Williams, Jermar Brissett, Jerome Forrest, Obrian Madourie, Russell Small and Phillip McCatty. Results from the championships also earned Jamaica another qualifying spot at the 2021 Junior Pan American Games later this year.

The federation said that in both instances it was Jamaica's first time having such a large delegation at any cycling games or championships.

The track cyclists were prepared by National Track Sprint Coach, Ricardo Lynch and the road cyclists were prepared by National Road Coach, Adrian Clarke.

The results from both championships have improved Jamaica's UCI ranking in all categories.

Dahlia Palmer is currently ranked 67th in the women's world rankings.