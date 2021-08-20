JOA donates $2.6m to support Cycling Federation in international competitions

JOA donates $2.6m to support Cycling Federation in international competitionsFriday, August 20, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Olympic Association recently donated some $2.6 million to the Jamaica Cycling Federation to assist the federation's track and road cycling teams participate in the Panam Track Championships and the Caribbean and Panam Road Championships.
According to a statement from the Cycling Federation, a portion of the money was used to send the four-member team of: Dahlia Palmer, Daniel Palmer, Brandon Reid and Zoe Boyd to the Panam Track Championships in Lima, Peru. The championship was held from June 23 to 29.
The results from the championship earned Jamaica a qualifying spot at the 2021 Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia in November.
The JOA also funded a 12-member team that participated in the Caribbean and Panam Road Championships in the Dominican Republic from August 11th to 15th.
The team consisted of: U23 Males - Brandon Baker, Alex Morgan, Andrew Ramsay, Stephen McCalla and Kevan Pryce, U23 Female - Llori Sharpe, Elite Males - Mark Williams, Jermar Brissett, Jerome Forrest, Obrian Madourie, Russell Small and Phillip McCatty. Results from the championships also earned Jamaica another qualifying spot at the 2021 Junior Pan American Games later this year.
The federation said that in both instances it was Jamaica's first time having such a large delegation at any cycling games or championships.
The track cyclists were prepared by National Track Sprint Coach, Ricardo Lynch and the road cyclists were prepared by National Road Coach, Adrian Clarke.
The results from both championships have improved Jamaica's UCI ranking in all categories.
Dahlia Palmer is currently ranked 67th in the women's world rankings.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy