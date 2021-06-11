JOA notes successful staging of 'Olympic Destiny'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) says its successful staging of the inaugural JOA/Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) 'Olympic Destiny' track and field series has caught the attention of the global sporting fraternity in a manner that has left experts shouting "bravo".

In a publication, World Athletics stated that the series is "aptly named JOA/JAAA 'Olympic Destiny”. The Washington Post had the event on its radar with a report on the explosive 10.63 performance of sprint queen Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the 100 metres and the series occupied space in many traditional and new media worldwide.

The association said 'Olympic Destiny' is only in its first year but has already earned a reputation locally and internationally as a standard bearer in track and field.

Contemplating current health challenges and risks and looking to the future, President of the JOA, Christopher Samuda, in a post event interview, stated that: "Olympic Destiny gave athletes a new and inspired lease on life amidst the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic and the national senior trials will be the 'Olympic Verdict' as athletes vie for coveted places at the pinnacle multi-sport the Olympic Games”.

Secretary General and CEO of the JOA, Ryan Foster, in anticipating keen contests, remarked that "on D-day at the national senior trials diplomacy will somewhat give way to assertive rivalry for at the end of it all there will be one verdict, which performances will deliver".

This year's national senior trials between June 24 and 27 at the National Stadium is indeed the 'Olympic Verdict' as "emerging generations will meet experienced campaigners in a decider that will be healthy for sport, thrilling for the fans and ensure succession", Secretary General Foster said.

The JOA said it intends to roll out 'Olympic Destiny' in 2022 and beyond in athletics and other sports.

"Olympic Destiny is now a staple on the calendar as we have earmarked the summer and winter Games as dramatic watershed events of exciting times ahead of us,'' Samuda declared.