JPL wins for Waterhouse, Mt Pleasant and Harbour View

ST JAMES, Jamaica— There were wins for Waterhouse FC, Mt Pleasant FA and Harbour View in the early games as the return round of the Jamaica Premier League got under way on Sunday.

Waterhouse scored three times in the second half to beat Montego Bay United 3-0 at Wespow Park; Mt Pleasant snapped a five-game winless run to beat Humble Lion 2-1 at Drax Hall and Harbour View were 4-1 winners over Molynes United.

Ricardo Thomas in the 50th minute, Cardel Benbow from the penalty spot in the 65th minute and Andre Leslie who came off the bench to score in time added, got the goals for Waterhouse which improved to 26 points.

Mt Pleasant shook off their slump with a victory over Humble Lion; their first win in front of their home crowd this season to remain in fourth place on 22 points.

Colorado Murray scored a double for Harbour View in their big win, snapping a two-game winless run.

Murray scored in the 17th and 76th minutes, Trayvon Reid scored a penalty in the 22nd minute and Oshane Staple added the fourth in the 87th minute for Harbour View while Nicholas Nelson's 67th minute penalty was Molynes' consolation.

-Paul A Reid