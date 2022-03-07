JPS continues to bat for lower house wiring costs

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is continuing its appeal for reduced house wiring costs.

This after customers revealed that they have seen unacceptably high prices quoted by electricians and/or inspectors, since the establishment of the deregulated Government Electrical Regulator (GER).

According to a release, the light and power company said it had hoped that people would be shielded from said high costs, and had requested that the Ministry of Energy put a cap on fees to make it more affordable. JPS revealed that despite the absence of a price cap, they had succeeded in obtaining these electrical services at lower costs and is therefore appealing to electricians and inspectors to review their prices, with the objective of making electricity connections more affordable to all Jamaicans.

Speaking on the Company's observations, Senior Vice President of Customer Service, Ramsay McDonald, said, “we live in a day and age where electricity is a basic commodity. It is therefore necessary to have appropriate supporting costs, such as those associated with house wiring and GER Inspection.”



In the meantime, JPS shared that in response to the market's needs, it is preparing to embark on a training programme to prepare candidates to become electricians and electrical inspectors, thereby expanding this pool of skilled professionals and facilitating faster and cheaper house wiring.

Details of this programme will become available in subsequent communication.