JPS contractor succumbs to electrocution injuries

JPS contractor succumbs to electrocution injuriesMonday, February 07, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) contractor who was electrocuted while working on power lines in the Trench Town area of Kingston has died.
According to a statement from JPS, the contractor, Ainsley Scott, died on Monday at the Kingston Public Hospital.
Scott was employed to M&O Traders, emergency contractors who provide services to JPS.
“The Company expresses condolences to his family, loved ones and colleagues. JPS also wishes to express gratitude for the bravery and selfless help of residents who came to Scott's assistance,” the company said.
Scott was injured while working on power lines on Eighth Street in Trench Town.
Eyewitnesses say he sustained severe burns all over his body after he and another colleague were attempting to resolve a lack of electricity in the area.
JPS said it will be working alongside M&O Traders to investigate the circumstances surrounding Scott's death.
