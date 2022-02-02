UPDATE: JPS investigating electrocution of emergency response contractor

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says it is investigating the circumstances under which one of its emergency response contractors was electrocuted while working on power lines in the Trench Town area of Kingston Wednesday morning.

In a statement from the company, the contractor was identified as Ainsley Scott, who is employed by M&O Traders.

The company confirmed that Scott was injured while responding to a customer issue. Residents said the community was out of electricity since Tuesday.

Noting that details at this point are still sketchy, the company said it will supply more information as it becomes available.