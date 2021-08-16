JPS prepares for Grace

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says it is closely monitoring Tropical Depression Grace and is preparing to activate its emergency operations.

According to JPS, the preparations will facilitate a quick response to any damage to the electricity infrastructure, and minimise the impact of power outages on customers.

Tropical Depression Grace is expected to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the island on Tuesday.

Corporate Communications Director at JPS, Winsome Callum said “some customers may lose power supply, depending on the severity of the system when it gets to Jamaica. Heavy rains will likely cause landslides and some infrastructure damage.”

“However, having begun preparations for the hurricane season months ago, we are confident that we will be able to effectively address issues arising from the system's passing,” she said.

JPS also reminded customers to make their own preparations, and to be patient if they lose power supply.

“We will not be able to begin restoration until after the storm conditions have passed and it is safe for our team members to work. Once it is safe, the teams will go out to first do damage assessment, and then carry out the necessary repairs to the power delivery network, before restoring power supply to communities and individual customers,” Callum advised.

“There may be delays in getting through to us by phone. We therefore want to remind our customers that they do not need to call and wait for extended periods to make reports. Outage reports can be made quickly and efficiently using the JPS Mobile App or our website at jpsco.com. We will also be providing regular updates through the media and our own online platforms,” she said.