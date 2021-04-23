JPS protection system on track to achieving int'l certification

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says it is on track to achieving globally recognised certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), for its System Protection and Control Department which is being conducted through the National Certification Body of Jamaica.

This, the company said, would translate to ongoing service reliability improvements for customers as the System Protection and Control Department is responsible for ensuring that the integrity of the company's primary equipment, such as power transformers, electricity generators and public and personnel safety are maintained in keeping with statutory and regulatory obligations.

The company noted that the role of the System Protection and Control Department is to design, install and maintain the systems that monitor and control the JPS grid, as well as detection and isolation of faults that can potentially compromise safety, damage to grid equipment and widespread outages.

It said it has now implemented an improved quality management system within its System Protection and Control Department targeting ISO 9001:2015 Certification.

The first stage of the ISO certification process, which consisted of an initial stage-one audit was successfully completed last year, the JPS said. It added that following an external audit last week, the company is now recommended for certification for this department.

“We have always strived to ensure that our quality obligations are of the highest standard, and so, it is important that we measure our Quality Management System against ISO requirements — the benchmark of international best practices. This will also ensure that we achieve organisational efficiency and ultimately customer satisfaction, which is the reason we exist,” JPS Senior Vice President of Energy Delivery, Blaine Jarrett said.

JPS Director of Transmission, Lenbern Hopkins also noted that upon completion of the certification, “This development will signal to our customers and stakeholders that our systems and processes are efficient and in accordance with the highest international standard. We look forward to completing the next chapter of this process and becoming fully certified this year.”