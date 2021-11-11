JPS says Port Royal restoration set for Friday after AAJ contractors' extensive damage to cable

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says customers in Port Royal and surrounding areas are likely to have their power restored by Friday, November 12, as teams work to repair the damage done by contractors working on behalf of the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ).

According to the company, teams have been working since Tuesday on excavating and testing cables to repair them for continued use, but have now concluded that the one-kilometre stretch of electrical underground cable must be replaced, as it is beyond repair.

It noted that this will be accompanied by significant civil works, followed by the laying and commissioning of new cables.

The electricity provider added that an interim overhead system is also out of the question, as this would involve being in the flight path.

The company says its teams are committed to working assiduously to return the situation to normalcy by this weekend.

Earlier today, Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, said he gave directives for the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ) to supply water to the affected communities.

