JPS says gov't subsidy for customers 'well timed and thoughtful'Sunday, March 27, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Chief Financial Officer, Vernon Douglas says the recent subsidy announced by Minister of Finance, Dr Nigel Clarke for customers using up to 200 kilowatt hours of electricity per month is well-timed and demonstrates “thoughtfulness for the Jamaican public in a time of crisis”.
During last Tuesday's Sitting of the House of Representatives, Dr Clarke announced a 20 per cent subsidy for customers using up to 200 kilowatt hours of electricity per month. He said the programme, known as the We CARE Energy Co-Pay, will apply the subsidy to electricity bills generated between April 1 and July 31, 2022.
In a statement on Sunday, the management of the island's electricity provider expressed satisfaction with the recent announcement.
“None of us are immune from the far-reaching effects of global upheaval, resulting in significant rises in oil and gas prices which make up about 50 per cent of the electricity bill,” Douglas said. “So we each have to play our part. We are happy for this relief extended to our customers.”
In order to help individuals to take advantage of this offer, the company is informing customers that the MyJPS Mobile App gives monthly, weekly, daily and even hourly information about how many kilowatt hours have been used, for those who have smart meters. Kilowatt hours is the term used to measure electricity — in the same way that gallons is the term used to measure water.
JPS said customers who use 200 kilowatt hours may have bills of about $14,000 but this may vary from month to month, depending on the exchange rate of the US dollar vis-a-vis the Jamaican dollar, and the cost of fuel.
The company said customers can check their bill, under “energy used,” to see exactly how many kilowatt hours for the month they have used.
Douglas also pointed out that “prepaid service is an excellent energy management tool. You can top-up when you feel like. You can forget about having a monthly bill”.
“It's easy to switch from postpaid to prepaid because of our new smart meters — and there is no deposit required to open an account. In short, whatever your challenge is, JPS will work with you to find a solution,” he added.
