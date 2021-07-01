JPS streetlight programme delayed by supply shortage

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says its streetlight programme has been delayed due to a shortage of parts and supplies used to replace and repair lamps across the country.

According to the utilities provider, the shortage resulted from international suppliers being impacted by material shortages and disruptions in worldwide shipping logistics since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''Consequently, this resulted in delays in repairing streetlights and a delay in completing the smart LED streetlight programme, which was scheduled to be closed this year,'' JPS said in a statement today.

However, JPS said it remains committed to successfully installing the remainder of LED lights by the end of this year.

''However, with the now protracted delays and difficulties in accessing equipment, the company is reviewing all alternatives to alleviate the impact on the Smart Streetlight Program and ongoing streetlight repairs,'' the statement said.

The company noted that it is in dialogue with the Ministry of Local Government on the matter and will be reaching out to the various parish council stakeholders in the coming week to address their specific concerns.

''JPS is aware of the public's concerns in instances where lights remained unfixed and has made strenuous efforts to attend to the critical spots with dense population, high traffic, and pedestrian presence. Even so, the shortage has had a debilitating effect on the teams' ability to meet customers' expectations,'' the company said.

According to JPS, the shortage has also been worsened by the continuing theft of streetlights, particularly in some urban areas.

''Despite the significant setbacks, JPS has reached the milestone of having approximately 80 per cent of Jamaica's streetlights being smart LEDs, while roughly 90 per cent of the streetlights across the country are fully operational,'' it noted.

JPS' Senior Vice President, Energy Delivery, Blaine Jarrett said “JPS has an unwavering commitment to the streetlight programme and the residents of this country.”

“We regard this shortage as one of the many challenges of the pandemic, that we will overcome, once these circumstances outside of our control, change. Our customers continue to be at the heart of all our improvement and service efforts,” he added.