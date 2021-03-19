JPS targets 7,700 poles for improvement in 2021

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says it is targeting 7,700 poles for replacement or rehabilitation under its asset management and preventative maintenance programmes.

The company made the disclosure in a statement today informing that more than 9,000 poles were either replaced or rehabilitated across the island in 2020 as part of a massive pole renewal effort.

''Facing the increased activity of the hurricane season, parish and transmission teams redoubled their efforts with greater priority placed on reliability and structural integrity initiatives. Teams ultimately rehabilitated a total of 5,597 and replaced another 4,103 poles over the period,'' the company said in a statement today.

The power company said asset management and preventative maintenance initiatives are top priorities in its service reliability pursuits as these initiatives directly translate to an improved experience for the customer.

The average lifespan of a utility pole is 25 years, JPS said, noting that the average is used as a general benchmark and poles are continually assessed as different variables impact the lifespan of a pole.

''Some poles which exhibit moderate degradation upon assessment, can be rehabilitated rather than replaced, thus extending their lifespan up to another 15 years,'' continued the statement.

The utility company also noted that environmental factors may accelerate pole degradation, as well as third party incidents such as physical impacts from motor vehicle accidents.

''While Jamaica did not experience the direct impact of a hurricane in the 2020 season, significant flooding, land slippage, and damage to the land was observed across the island, which also impacted sections of the electrical grid,'' JPS said.

''The company's future planning at this stage, takes into consideration the likelihood of increasingly active hurricane seasons within the context of climate change,'' it added.

In addition to addressing light poles, JPS said additional grid modernisation initiatives and engineering projects are also being prioritised this year to further improve its network.

Senior Vice President of Energy Delivery, Blaine Jarrett notes that, " We are continuing in 2021 to strengthen our infrastructure towards making it more resilient and smart to ensure that our customers across this nation are served to the best of our ability."