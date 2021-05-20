JPS to reward first 500 regularised customers in vulnerable areas

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) through its Community Renewal Programme will reward the first 500 regularised customers across vulnerable communities who consistently pay for three months come May 26.

According to the company, the programme will see early and consistent newly regularised customers having access to a choice of social incentives, including health insurance cards, tablets for children and data for online access.

The company said such customers may receive the Sagicor School Companion Plan, for the academic year 2021/2022 which provides extensive coverage for medical services, including hospitalisation.

It said customers can also chose to receive a tablet for school children, with pre-loaded curriculum, discounted data packages and special zero-rated learning tools, to assist with online learning.

It added that all new prepaid customers in vulnerable communities will receive a start-up gift of $2,100 electricity credit and two to three LED light bulbs.

JPS said it is also engaging community members through ambassadors, who will assist in disseminating information about the regularisation process and energy management.

“We are excited about this initiative,” said Senior Vice President of Customer Service, Ramsay McDonald.

“This is about facilitating safe and reliable supply for our citizens. Also, importantly, it's about lending a helping hand to some of the most vulnerable in our society, who are striving to make a difference in their own circumstances.”

The JPS Community Renewal Programme was first established in 2014 and has been successful in converting over roughly 7,500 households to legitimate electricity usage in communities such as Ellerslie Gardens, Tawes Meadows, Standpipe and Majesty Gardens.