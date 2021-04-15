JPS warns public to avoid power lines after two men electrocuted

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is again appealing to members of the public to stay far from power lines after two men were recently electrocuted.

JPS said a young man was electrocuted in a tree earlier this week and a man died yesterday while attempting to handle a broken wire.

“This is a sad loss of life, and the company extends condolences to the families and loved ones of the men,” the company said in a statement today.

It warned the public not to climb trees near power lines and to keep trees on private property trimmed and away from power lines, which it says is the responsibility of property owners.

People are also reminded that under no circumstance should they attempt to remove fallen wires, the electricity provider said.

The company added that kite flying should be done in wide-open spaces away from power lines and construction work should also be carried out at a distance of at least 20 feet from electricity lines.

“One should under no circumstances attempt to remove a broken wire. Always assume the wire is live and able to cause injury or death,” the company said.