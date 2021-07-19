JP Farms plant over 200 trees in St Mary

KINGSTON, Jamaica— JP Farms recently planted over 200 trees in St Mary, thanks to volunteers from the LASCO Chin Foundation and Kiwanis Club, Division 24 to Annotto Bay, St Mary.

According to a statement from JP Farms, the move is part of its reforestation efforts during Caribbean Tree Planting week organized by the Caribbean Philanthropic Alliance (CariPhilAlliance).

The company said volunteers planted an additional 200 trees and installed irrigation systems to support the expanding plot of now 500 native trees on land donated by JP Farms.

The tree planting was executed under the CariPhilAlliance's Caribbean Tree Planting Project (CTPP) with volunteers guided by the farm's agronomists.

“We are making steady progress towards our milestone of planting 1,000 trees in this plot. Several individuals and agencies have reached to support us on this reforestation journey and we are loving the collaborative spirit and regional interest in improving our environment. We certainly look forward to building on these partnerships,” JP Farms Marketing Executive, Gayon Douglas, said.

Caribbean Tree Planting Week was celebrated virtually and on the ground from July 5 to 11, under the theme “Protecting Biodiversity and Cultural Heritage in the Caribbean,” and focused on building public awareness of the importance of planting trees – a critical part of the region's environmental and cultural heritage.

“The idea of planting during Caribbean Tree Planting Week, is in recognition of the fact that across the region we need to plant more trees. Our partnerships will certainly go beyond this [Caribbean Tree Planting] week. The collaboration with JP Farms was in alignment with their own reforestation efforts across the Caribbean and to meet the Jamaican National Tree Planting goal to plant three million trees in three years,” explained Professor Rosalea Hamilton, Chair, CariPhilAlliance and CEO, LASCO Chin Foundation.

While emphasising the crucial role irrigation systems play in the sustainability of newly established green spaces, General Manager at JP Farms, Mario Figueroa noted.

“This area is situated close to the bank of the river and as such the soil is really sandy and stony. The young plants tend to suffer the most when there is no rain, so irrigation in this block is specifically needed to help the soil retain moisture and promote a sustainable environment for the plants. The activities over the last two days, are important to that process and we are certainly happy that attention is also be paid to this necessary step.”

JP Farms has committed 500 acres over the next 20 years towards offsetting carbon emissions in the St Mary, Annotto Bay valley.