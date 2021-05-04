JP St Mary's donates care packages to essential workers

ST MARY, Jamaica — Jamaica's essential workers have been given a mammoth task of providing critical illness and emergency support and recovery for citizens during the onslaught of COVID-19.

JP St Mary's, a subsidiary of Jamaica Producers Group and the largest private employer in St Mary, delivered care packages filled with ripe bananas and pineapples to members of the public sector in Kingston and St Mary.

Starting in their own backyard, JP St Mary's donated boxes of fresh produce to the Annotto Bay Fire Station, the St Mary Infirmary, the Police Station in Port Maria and the staff at the Richmond Farm Correctional Centre. The supplier also treated the staff at the Ministry of Health and Wellness Grenada Crescent office in Kingston to boxes of fresh produce.

Much to the delight of the Kingston and St Mary-based personnel, the month-long donations focused on reinforcing the importance of self-care through eating nutrient-rich foods as a critical part of the essential workers optimum performance while caring for our citizens.

“We understand the enormous task the Ministry of Health and Wellness and civil servants body have before them in light of COVID-19, and we were determined to assist in any way that we could,” noted Gayon Douglas, marketing executive for the fresh produce category for JP Tropical Foods Limited.

“Our civil servants are under immense pressure from the work they are doing to get Jamaicans back to full health and we are more than happy to provide our fresh, nutrient-rich produce to help boost their immunity.”

JP Tropical Foods Limited is a grower of high-quality tropical foods in Jamaica. The company operates 162 hectares of farms in St Mary and focuses on the cultivation of ripe and green bananas, pineapples, plantains and coconuts which are harvested and marketed under the JP St Mary's brand locally and internationally.