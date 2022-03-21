JP expands group's shipping and logistics offerings through acquisition of South Florida operations

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaica Producers Group (JP) announced that its United Kingdom-based subsidiary JP Shipping Services Limited has acquired Miami Freight and Shipping Company.

Miami Freight and Shipping Company is a Florida corporation that has been engaged in the freight handling, logistics, and shipping business for over 40 years.

JP Shipping Services Limited is a freight-forwarding and logistics enterprise with warehousing,transport and commercial operations in the UK. The operations of JP Shipping Services Limited handle cargo movements to all of the major Caribbean markets. JP Shipping Services Limited has been in business for over 80 years.

JP CEO Jeffrey Hall noted that “In adding a North American spoke, this acquisition marks an important expansion of JP's diversified logistics and shipping platform that connects the world's major markets to the Caribbean.”

Commenting on JP's strategy for business development in logistics through the recent acquisition, JP Chief Commercial Officer Maya Walrond says, “We see clear opportunities for growth in commercial cargo handling, e-commerce shipping, and export facilitation. JP is looking forward to growing in tandem with our customers, partners, and suppliers, all of whom can look forward to the continuation of excellent service from the Miami Freight and Shipping team led by Juliana

Keene.”

JP Group's other logistics interests include Kingston Wharves Limited, a regional multipurpose port and Geest Line Limited, a market-leading UK-based shipping line connecting European, Caribbean and Latin America markets.