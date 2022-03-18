JSIF launches Safe Passage: Safe Routes to School project

The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) in conjunction with the Ministry of Education has launched Road Safety Clubs in seven schools under the Safe Passage: Safe Routes to School programme.

The Road Safety Clubs Initiative, funded by the Government of Jamaica's Integrated Community Development Project (ICDP-II), is implemented to promote advocacy, road safety awareness and incite behaviour change for students and the community. These clubs in schools will act as an agent of socialisation to organise sponsors; implement Road Safety awareness activities in the schools and coordinate the overall maintenance of the Safe Passage Infrastructure.

The Road Safety Unit (RSU) of the Ministry of Transport and Mining said it applauds this effort and is delighted to be a part of the project. It said it is committed to providing the necessary resources to support the clubs' operations and with the help of the JSIF, conducted a series of training sessions from March 1to 2. These sessions facilitated the training of principals, teachers, traffic wardens and executives of the clubs.

The unit has also begun training sessions with students in the seven schools, which includes a practical demonstration on how to use the road properly.

“We are fully aware that road safety is a learned behaviour and as such the clubs will serve as a critical conduit for shaping the attitudes and behaviours of the children and the wider community,” Director of the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport and Mining, Deidrie Hudson-Sinclair said.

The framework of this initiative also includes the rehabilitation and construction of key pedestrian infrastructure as well as a comprehensive multi stakeholder public education programme to reinforce the narrative.

In the meantime, the Road Safety director highlighted that since the start of the year, five child fatalities have been recorded, representing a 25 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

Child pedestrian fatalities reflect 60 per cent of the overall child fatalities since the start of the year.