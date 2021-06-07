JTA donates $1m to 'One Laptop or Tablet Per Child' initiative

JTA donates $1m to 'One Laptop or Tablet Per Child' initiativeMonday, June 07, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) has donated $1 million to the Ministry of Education's 'One Laptop or Tablet Per Child' initiative.
This initiative is designed to promote inclusivity in the education sector, with the aim of providing needy students with the requisite tools to function in the online teaching and learning environment.
An advisory from the ministry today, said a total of 40 tablets have been purchased for distribution to students with the JTA's donation.
According to the education ministry, the provision of assistance to all students is critical for them to be seamlessly integrated into their learning environment.
To facilitate equity in access to ICT, laptops and tablets are required for an estimated 100,000 needy students, it added.
Minister of Education, Youth & Information, Fayval Williams will accept the donated devices at a ceremony tomorrow.
