JTA offers $500k for info leading to Clarendon teacher's safe return

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) Jasford Gabriel says the association is offering a sum of $500,000 towards any information leading to the safe return of Natalie Dawkins, a 44-year-old teacher who was last seen at home on March 30 by a neighbour who alerted her to her car alarm going off.

While making the pledge today, Gabriel said, “As educators we stand in solidarity as our hearts break together regarding the disappearance of one of our very own, Ms Natalie Dawkins, teacher of the Four Paths Primary School in Clarendon.”

“We're willing to suffer personal discomfort and engage in relentless efforts as we unite and serve for the cause of our colleague for whom in faith, we entertain much hope,” the JTA president continued.

Dawkins who is from Denbigh Kraal, Clarendon, is of dark complexion, medium build and about five feet seven inches tall. Her attire at the time of her disappearance is unknown.

Police reports said her navy blue Toyota Wish motorcar is also missing, and her handbag was found on the Spanish Town leg of Highway 2000 on Wednesday.

“This brokenness should not just be for persons in the teaching profession but rather the cry of all citizens of this Jamaica land we love. Colleagues the moral fibre in our society is tearing with an agonising sound, we can hear it throughout the land,” Gabriel said.

“Let us continue to pray as we unite and serve, trust in God for her safe return and a brighter day,” he added.

Dawkins' family is also offering a $500,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to her safe return.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dawkins is being asked to contact the Four Paths police at 876-987-0429/987-0489, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.