JTA president says no resources should be spared to locate missing St Ann teacher

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the Jamaica Teachers Association (JTA), Winston Smith, is insisting that no resources should be spared to find missing St Ann-based teacher Ruchelle Williams.

Smith has joined a large search party drawn from the membership of the JTA, the police and staff of the Marcus Garvey Technical High school where Williams works.

Williams, a teacher of Mathematics, who lives in Goshen, St Ann has been missing since Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

She was last seen in Brown's Town in the parish, wearing an orange blouse and cream pants.

“We are committed to searching for her extensively and will follow every possible lead, and we are doing everything humanly possible to not only locate the teacher but the missing student as well. The JTA is anxious to locate our colleague as we join with the staff of Marcus Garvey who are disturbed by what is happening,” Smith said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Amanda Prince, 14, a student of Marcus Garvey High, reportedly left home on Thursday to visit her mother but has not been seen or heard from since.

“We are desperately hoping to find Ruchelle alive and in good health,” he added.

Smith said the disappearance of Williams has caused great distress and anxiety among members who are already stressed and experiencing uneasiness with very limited resources in managing teaching and learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.