JTA reiterates rejection of govt's 2.5% wage offer

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Immediate past president of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA), Owen Speid, has given the clearest indication yet that possibilities are that the powerful teachers' association will be rejecting a 2.5 per cent increase on salaries and salary-related allowances currently offered by the Government.

Addressing a virtual JTA St James chapter annual general meeting on Friday, the immediate past president said the Ministry of Finance was told during a meeting on Teacher's Day that the teachers will not be accepting the offer. He said the amount being offered by the Finance Ministry is insulting and tantamount to a wage freeze.

"We told them categorically that we would not be accepting that. We know that our membership will not be accepting that and indeed we said to them at that meeting that we deem the 2.5 per cent offer as insulting and tantamount to a wage freeze because when you look at what is going to come out…, for example, NIS (National Insurance Scheme) and pension, when you take those out and you look at the 2.5 per cent increase, it will be tantamount to what we consider a wage freeze," argued Speid.

Speid said discussions will be held with its members on the matter, following which a determination will be made on the way forward.

The island's public sector workers are currently in a new negotiation period after the previous public sector contract period ended on March 31.

The JTA's salary and conditions committee had submitted a 43-point claim to the Ministry of Finance in December last year.

In April, Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke told the country that, after careful analysis of the country's fiscal performance and projections, the Government could only afford to give public sector workers an increase of 2.5 per cent on salaries and salary-related allowances for the financial year 2021/2022.

Speid said the JTA will be standing firm as several promises have been made in the past.

"We made it clear to them that we have had promises over the years. The compensation review that they are promising to do be 2022..., we are not sure that it will be done because we have had promises. We have had promises of a JUTC (Jamaica Urban Transit Company Limited) bus pass. We have had promises of land from the Government. Where are those JUTC bus pass[es]? I don't know if any of you have ever gotten one but I am telling you, I have never gotten on it. I have never heard of anyone," stated Speid.

"And so, we can't take the process and say to them, OK, we are going to accept any 2.5," stated Speid, adding "we will have to look at what is in front of us. Look at what inflammation is doing. Look at what the dollar is doing, it is sliding and look at the oil prices around us. Inflation is real and it is worse than what many people in many quarters are willing to report, hence we will have to stand firm."

Speid is calling on the teachers to be united around the cause and put politics aside.

"I come to you this afternoon and I am almost preaching because every time there is a salary negotiation year, what do you find is that the people are divided and people are divided along almost political lines instead of looking out for the interest of you and your families. No politician is going to help you. So, it doesn't make any sense that when you are in a salary negotiation year you are leaning to any political party," stated the immediate past president.

"It is important that as we go forward and negotiate for better terms, better [and] conditions of service that we unite around the cause and we put everything else aside apart from the cause that we serve the children of Jamaica. And, the fact is if we are united then people will have to look at what we are saying to them. We cannot stand if we are divided," added Speid.

The meeting was held under the theme: Promoting digital transformation and positive values and attitudes: imperatives for redefining 21st century education.

Anthony Lewis