JTA supports phased resumption of face-to-face classes

JTA supports phased resumption of face-to-face classesFriday, October 22, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica —The Central Executive of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) has given its support for a phased resumption of schools on a face-to-face basis.
This position comes after a meeting held on Friday. The JTA has however stated that while it supports the phased resumption of face-to-face classes, the latter must be guided by the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).
It also stated that the Ministry of Education must outline a structured resumption plan and that all schools must be provided with the required resources as stipulated by Public Health Protocols.
Although the Government had hoped to resume face-to-face classes at the start of the 2021/2022 academic year in September, a rise in COVID cases islandwide saw the Ministry of Education extending virtual learning instead.
At the time, Minister of Education, Fayval Williams, said the online teaching/learning dynamic will continue until the country is able to once more handle the face-to-face component.
The JTA, in a release today, also shared that in the phased resumption of physical classes, priority must be given to students who are preparing for external exams.
