JTB congratulates Fraser McConnell on 3rd place finish in Sweden

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) sponsored, world-class Rallycross driver Fraser McConnell yesterday finished on the podium at the RallyX Nordic Series in Höljes in Sweden.

The series marked the first with JTB as a sponsor and earned him second place in the overall Supercross standings.

"We are proud to see Fraser do so well in his first series with the Jamaica Tourist Board as his official partner,” said Jamaica's Director of Tourism Donovan White. “His ambition is undeniable, and we were excited to watch his hard work pay off over the weekend. We're looking forward to watching that iconic black, green, and gold #35 car continue to rise in the rankings with Fraser at the wheel.”

McConnell overcame difficult track conditions on Saturday, winning his Q1 race with a time of 3.25.750. His performance secured a first place standing going into Sunday's races. McConnell drove an aggressive semi-final race, jumping from the No 5 spot to No 3 with three laps to go. In the final, he got off to a fast start and ultimately finished third.

With a strong performance over the weekend, McConnell climbs to second place in the Supercar championship standings with 87 points, 13 from the leader. The Jamaican native will next be in action during rounds five and six of the RallyX Nordic Series, which will take place the weekend of June 5 and 6 in Oulu, Finland.