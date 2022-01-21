JUTA Tours operator found stabbed to death in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica — A beloved JUTA Tours operator was found dead with stab wounds and his feet bound in his car in a wooded section of Discovery Bay, St Ann on Thursday.

He has been identified as Carlton Miller, otherwise called 'Blacks', of Belle Air in Runaway Bay, St Ann.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that residents became suspicious when they saw a Toyota Wish parked along a section of the roadway in a heavily forested area in Bridgewater, Discovery Bay about 3:00 pm.

The police were summoned and, upon their arrival, Miller's body was found in the back seat of the car. It had multiple stab wounds and the throat was slashed.

His feet were also bound.

The body was taken to the morgue where a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.

The police collected several sharp implements from the scene, including a pair of scissors.

Meanwhile, several hotel workers and security guards in St Ann have been left grief-stricken, as Miller was a popular driver and was well known at several resorts across the parish.

"Him (Miller) quiet man. A can't tell why dem would a do this to him. Blacks huh trouble people. Him come and him run him joke with we," said one hotel employee, who asked for his identity to be withheld.

"Why dem never just take the vehicle and lef him alone? It cut up everybody because him nuh deserve this," she added.

The police have not yet established a motive for the killing, explaining that investigations remain at an early stage.