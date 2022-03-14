JUTA driver on cocaine charges to go on trial

JUTA driver on cocaine charges to go on trialMonday, March 14, 2022
A JUTA driver who was arrested following the seizure of more than US$29,000 worth of cocaine is to go on trial in the Manchester Parish Court in June.
Kirk Lewis, a 45-year-old Manchester resident, had his $500,000 bail extended recently and will be tried before Parish Court Judge John Thyme on June 6, 2022.
Lewis is charged in connection with the seizure of 1.3lbs (0.589 kg) of the drug on November 24, 2021. He is charged with possession of, dealing, and trafficking cocaine as well as conspiracy.
Allegations are that about 6:35 pm, detectives from the Narcotics division intercepted a white Honda Accord motor car along the New Green main road in Manchester with the accused aboard.
The police said the car was searched and the cocaine, which has an estimated street value of US$29,450, was found in a bag. Lewis was taken into custody and following investigations was slapped with the charges.
