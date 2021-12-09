JUTA driver on drug charge gets $500k bail

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A JUTA driver, arrested following the seizure of more than US$29,000 worth of cocaine, was granted $500,000 bail when he appeared in the Manchester Parish Court on Friday.

Kirk Lewis, a 45-year-old Manchester resident charged in connection with the seizure of 1.3lbs (0.589 kg) of the drug on November 24, 2021, was granted bail with one or two sureties. He will return to court on February 11.

Lewis is charged with possession of, dealing and trafficking cocaine as well as conspiracy.

Allegations are that about 6:35 pm, detectives from the Narcotics division intercepted a white Honda Accord motor car along the New Green main road in Manchester with the accused aboard.

The police said the car was searched and the cocaine, which has an estimated street value of US$29,450, was found in a bag. Lewis was taken into custody and following investigations was slapped with the charges.

David Dunkley