JUTA operator charged for cocaine

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— A JUTA operator was charged by police Monday, following the seizure of more than US$29,000 worth of cocaine in his motor vehicle.

Kirk Lewis, a 45-year-old Manchester resident, was charged after he was reportedly held with 0.598 kilograms (1.3 pounds) of the drugs last Wednesday. He is charged with possession of, dealing, and trafficking cocaine as well as conspiracy.



Police say Lewis is to appear before the Manchester Parish Court on Friday, to answer the charges.



The Narcotics police said about 6:35 pm last Wednesday, detectives from the division intercepted a white Honda Accord motor car along the New Green main road in Manchester with the accused aboard.



The police said the car was searched and the cocaine, which has an estimated street value of US$29,450, was found in a bag. Lewis was taken into custody and following investigations was slapped with the charges.

David Dunkley