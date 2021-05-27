JUTC, MoBay Metro introduce cost-saving measures due to COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) and Montego Bay Metro Company (MoBay Metro) are introducing cost-saving measures to counter the fallout resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This is according to the Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague who made the announcement during his 2021/22 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives yesterday under the theme 'Transport and Mining: Resilient. Strong. Recovering'.

“We have enhanced connectivity through the provision of wireless facilities on over 400 buses. Importantly, we are also moving to diversify the available fuel types. We currently use diesel and compressed natural gas (CNG)… but we will be adding biodiesel and electricity soon,” Montague said.

He added that 375 buses have been fitted with the El Hydro filter system, thereby reducing the need for six oil changes per annum, to one.

Notwithstanding the cost-saving measures being implemented, the minister said the bottom-line, especially at the JUTC, has been significantly impacted, particularly by the absence of charters since April 2020, noting that this was a “healthy earner” for the company.

He noted that the reallocation of funds for 50 new buses to the Ministry of Health and Wellness to deal with the pandemic led to a major reduction in economic activity and lost revenue totalling more than $73 billion.

“We are confident that as things improve, the funds will be back in place,” Montague said.

The transport minister said the Government is looking to revitalise the operations of the MoBay Metro, including the school bus service that was initiated by the entity.

He said discussions have been held with the management and employees of the company and talks are advanced with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and beneficiary institutions in western Jamaica to forge partnerships to maintain the service.

The minister also informed the House that the JUTC has assumed management of MoBay Metro and is conducting an operational audit, adding that “we intend to invest in new equipment and reorganise that company”.