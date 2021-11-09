JUTC driver stabbed while foiling robbery released from hospital

JUTC driver stabbed while foiling robbery released from hospitalTuesday, November 09, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A driver employed to the Jamaica Urban Transit Company Limited (JUTC) who was stabbed on the weekend while foiling an attempted robbery in downtown Kingston, has been released from hospital.
According to a statement from the JUTC, sometime after 2:00pm on Saturday, the driver who had been waiting in the vicinity of the Ward Theatre, observed a woman being accosted by a male assailant who attempted to relieve her of a cell phone and other personal belongings.
The driver made an alarm and intervened after seeing the man physically assaulting the woman. The would-be robber then attacked the driver stabbing him in his right shoulder and abdomen before fleeing the scene.
The JUTC said the injured driver drove himself to a dispatch point where he was assisted to the hospital by police personnel. The woman who was being robbed escaped unharmed.
“This unfortunate incident once again highlights the myriad challenges that our drivers face when they venture out,” said the Corporate Communications Manager at the JUTC, Cecil Thoms.
“Crime is a feature of the Jamaican society and our drivers are not immune to its impact. Rain or shine, our drivers are mandated to transport people and this assault is just symptomatic of a wider ill. We are grateful that our driver is still with us and we're providing all the support he needs to recuperate,” Thoms added.
Continuing, Thoms said “we salute his bravery, but at the same time encourage our drivers to be vigilant as they do their work. It is also the Christmas season and so there is heightened commercial activity. I'm encouraging our commuters to be mindful of their surroundings and not to flaunt jewellery or money whilst travelling”.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy