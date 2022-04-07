JUTC sub-franchise operators granted 14-day grace period to renew road licences

JUTC sub-franchise operators granted 14-day grace period to renew road licencesThursday, April 07, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Urban Transit Company Limited (JUTC) has advised that its sub-franchise operators have been granted an extension of 14 working days commencing April 1 to April 14 to renew their road licences.
The state-run bus company, in an advisory, said sub-franchise road licences expired on March 31.
It is encouraging operators to take advantage of the grace period to avoid prosecution, and has warned that no further extensions will be given.
The JUTC collaborates with private operators to provide supplemental services on certain routes within the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Region.
