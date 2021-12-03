Ja ready to meet new US one-day COVID testing requirement, says JTB

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) says the country is well-prepared to meet the US government's new one-day COVID-19 testing requirement for international travellers returning home and Jamaicans visiting the US as of December 6.

According to the agency, the island has established ample testing locations offering both antigen and PCR tests.

''In addition to multiple lab facilities and testing capability at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay and the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, many of the island's resorts and hotels offer approved testing services on property, making the departure process even more seamless,'' the JTB said in a statement on Friday.

The JTB also noted that Jamaica offers pre-booking for return tests to ensure results are provided in time to meet departure needs.

It added that there are established partnerships with three approved private laboratories to provide travellers with seamless in-hotel antigen or PCR tests.

Tests can be scheduled in advance – even prior to arrival on island through each lab's dedicated online booking platform:

· Get Well Labs

· TSL

· Hospiten

Both airports in Jamaica are equipped with pre-flight testing capability prior to check-in.

For individuals opting for in-airport testing, they can book their appointment online and arrive at the airport a minimum of three hours in advance of their flight to obtain their required departure result.

The JTB said that visitors staying at licensed hotels, resorts, villas, guest houses or residences can schedule their test on property via a convenient concierge service, or book an in-person appointment at the closest laboratory location. All certified lab locations can be found on VisitJamaica.com

''The health and safety of every Jamaican and every visitor to the country remains a top priority through the comprehensive Jamaica CARES protocols,'' the statement said.

''These protocols were among the first to receive the World Travel & Tourism Council's Safe Travels recognition and allowed for safe reopening in June 2020. Since that time, the island has welcomed over one million visitors.

''The protocols continue to prove effective, especially within the resilient corridors, which cover more than 85 per cent of the island's tourism product and include less than one per cent of our population,'' it added.

Jamaica has recorded a COVID-19 infection rate of under one per cent within the resilient corridors over the past year.