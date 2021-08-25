'Jacka Diamond' charged with assault, illegal possession of firearm

'Jacka Diamond' charged with assault, illegal possession of firearmWednesday, August 25, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have arrested and charged 23-year-old Nackeem Mullings, otherwise called 'Jacka Diamond', with assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm following an incident along Garden Lane in Kingston on December 9, 2020.
The police said at 8:15 am, Mullings and a woman reportedly had an argument that escalated into a fight.
Mullings then allegedly brandished a firearm from his waistband and pointed it at the woman. A police report was later filed.
After an investigation, Mullings was arrested on Friday, August 20 2021, and subsequently charged on Tuesday, August 24, after a question and answer session.
