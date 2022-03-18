WorldIndoorChamps: Jackson and Williams fail to medal in World Indoor Champs 60m

BELGRADE, Serbia — Despite running personal best times of identical 7.04 seconds, Jamaica's Shericka Jackson and Briana Williams finished outside the medals in the women's 60m finals on Friday's opening day of the World Athletics World Indoor Championships at Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia.

Jackson was fifth and Williams sixth, both given the same time as third placed Marybeth Sant-Price and fourth place Ewa Swoboda of Poland, the pre championships favourite as Switzerland's Munjinga Kambundji, running in lane eight, won with a World leading 6.96 seconds.

Two Americans, Mikiah Brisco -- 6.99 seconds and Sant-Price -- 7.04 seconds, both personal bests, took the silver and bronze medals.

Both Jamaican women lowered their personal bests twice on the day that saw three rounds of the race and ended up tied fifth all times on the Jamaican times, just ahead of Kemba Nelson's 7.05 seconds set last year and behind Veronica Campbell Brown's 7.00 seconds.

Meanwhile, national record holder indoors and outdoors, Danniel Thomas-Dodd, was sixth in the women's shot put with a season's best 19.12m, her second best indoor mark ever.

Christopher Taylor failed to finish his men's 400m semi-finals, pulling up after the first lap of the 200m track.

Taylor had finished second in his first round heat to qualify for the semi-final.

Paul A Reid