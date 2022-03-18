WorldIndoorChamps: Jackson and Williams fail to medal in World Indoor Champs 60m

#WorldIndoorChamps: Jackson and Williams fail to medal in World Indoor Champs 60mFriday, March 18, 2022
|
BELGRADE, Serbia — Despite running personal best times of identical 7.04 seconds, Jamaica's Shericka Jackson and Briana Williams finished outside the medals in the women's 60m finals on Friday's opening day of the World Athletics World Indoor Championships at Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia.
Jackson was fifth and Williams sixth, both given the same time as third placed Marybeth Sant-Price and fourth place Ewa Swoboda of Poland, the pre championships favourite as Switzerland's Munjinga Kambundji, running in lane eight, won with a World leading 6.96 seconds.
Two Americans, Mikiah Brisco -- 6.99 seconds and Sant-Price -- 7.04 seconds, both personal bests, took the silver and bronze medals.
Both Jamaican women lowered their personal bests twice on the day that saw three rounds of the race and ended up tied fifth all times on the Jamaican times, just ahead of Kemba Nelson's 7.05 seconds set last year and behind Veronica Campbell Brown's 7.00 seconds.
Meanwhile, national record holder indoors and outdoors, Danniel Thomas-Dodd, was sixth in the women's shot put with a season's best 19.12m, her second best indoor mark ever.
Christopher Taylor failed to finish his men's 400m semi-finals, pulling up after the first lap of the 200m track.
Taylor had finished second in his first round heat to qualify for the semi-final.
Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy